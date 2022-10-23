Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Iowa

Just like the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this afternoon, Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 54-10 win over Iowa.

The Buckeyes picked up an additional first-place vote in this week’s poll, which has the same top five as last week, with Georgia at No. 1, Tennessee at No. 3, Michigan at No. 4 and Clemson at No. 5. The Bulldogs and Wolverines were idle, while the Volunteers and Tigers beat Tennessee-Martin and Syracuse, respectively.

Alabama stayed put at No. 6, while TCU, Oregon, Oklahoma State and USC all benefitted from Ole Miss and UCLA suffering their first losses of the season on Saturday.. The Horned Frogs (Kansas State), Ducks (UCLA) and Cowboys (Texas) all had wins over ranked teams and moved up as a result.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, with Penn State at No. 13 (Minnesota) and Illinois at No. 17 (idle) also representing the conference in this week's poll. Maryland, meanwhile, is among the others receiving votes, tallying eight total votes.

That said, the full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (31) Ohio State (18) Tennessee (13) Michigan Clemson (1) Alabama TCU Oregon Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest UCLA Penn State Utah Ole Miss Syracuse Illinois LSU Kentucky Cincinnati North Carolina Kansas State Tulane N.C. State South Carolina

