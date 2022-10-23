Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Iowa

Ohio State stood pat at No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 54-10 win over Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes gained some slight ground on top-ranked Georgia, while Tennessee moved ahead of idle Michigan for No. 3 following its blowout of Tennessee-Martin. Clemson, meanwhile, rounds of the top five after a fourth-quarter comeback against previously undefeated Syracuse.

The back half of the top 10 had some shakeup, with previously unbeaten Ole Miss and UCLA falling on Saturday. Alabama comes in at No. 6 followed by TCU, Oregon, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest, which enters the top 10 for just the second time in school history.

Ohio State and Michigan represent half of the Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, with Penn State at No. 13 and Illinois at No. 18, with the Buckeyes set to take on the Nittany Lions next weekend in State College (12 p.m. on FOX). Maryland, meanwhile, is among the others receiving votes (24).

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (43) Ohio State (17) Tennessee (2) Michigan (1) Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon Oklahoma State Wake Forest USC Ole Miss Penn State Utah UCLA Syracuse Kentucky Illinois Cincinnati LSU North Carolina Kansas State N.C. State Tulane South Carolina

