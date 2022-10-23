Skip to main content

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Iowa

The Buckeyes gained some ground on top-ranked Georgia following their blowout of the Hawkeyes.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State stood pat at No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 54-10 win over Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes gained some slight ground on top-ranked Georgia, while Tennessee moved ahead of idle Michigan for No. 3 following its blowout of Tennessee-Martin. Clemson, meanwhile, rounds of the top five after a fourth-quarter comeback against previously undefeated Syracuse.

The back half of the top 10 had some shakeup, with previously unbeaten Ole Miss and UCLA falling on Saturday. Alabama comes in at No. 6 followed by TCU, Oregon, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest, which enters the top 10 for just the second time in school history.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Oregon, Oklahoma State Keep CFP Hopes Alive | CFP Leaders Frustrated As NFL Encroaches on Schedule | Clemson's Dabo Swinney Addresses Potential QB Controversy

Ohio State and Michigan represent half of the Big Ten teams in this week’s poll, with Penn State at No. 13 and Illinois at No. 18, with the Buckeyes set to take on the Nittany Lions next weekend in State College (12 p.m. on FOX). Maryland, meanwhile, is among the others receiving votes (24).

That said, the full coaches poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (43)
  2. Ohio State (17)
  3. Tennessee (2)
  4. Michigan (1)
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Wake Forest
  11. USC
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Penn State
  14. Utah
  15. UCLA
  16. Syracuse
  17. Kentucky
  18. Illinois
  19. Cincinnati
  20. LSU
  21. North Carolina
  22. Kansas State
  23. N.C. State
  24. Tulane
  25. South Carolina

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Photos From Ohio State's 54-10 Win Over Iowa

Ohio State SAF Tanner McCalister In Right Spot At Right Time Against Iowa

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Was On “Pitch Count” Against Iowa

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Destruction Of Iowa

Ohio State Overwhelms Iowa In All Phases, Wins 54-10

Klatt: Marvin Harrison Jr. Could Be Best Receiver In The World In 5-6 Years

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

64. Emeka Egbuka
Football

Photos From Ohio State's 54-10 Win Over Iowa

By Andrew Lind
Tanner McCalister
Football

Ohio State SAF Tanner McCalister In Right Spot At Right Time Against Iowa

By Andrew Lind
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba Was On “Pitch Count” Against Iowa

By Andrew Lind
instant analysis iowa
Football

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Destruction Of Iowa

By Brendan Gulick
Ryan Day Press Conference Thumbnail
Football

Ryan Day's Press Conference After Ohio State Pummeled Iowa, 54-10

By Brendan Gulick
Zach Harrison
Football

Ohio State Overwhelms Iowa In All Phases, Wins 54-10

By Brendan Gulick
Marvin Harrison Jr
Football

Joel Klatt: Marvin Harrison Jr. Could Be Best Receiver In The World In 5-6 Years

By Brendan Gulick
137. Miyan Williams
Football

Could Iowa Possibly Pull Off An Upset At Ohio State? Not Even Maybe

By Brendan Gulick