Skip to main content

Photos From Ohio State's 54-10 Win Over Iowa

The Buckeyes scored the most points ever allowed by the Hawkeyes under head coach Kirk Ferentz.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards and four second-half touchdowns as second-ranked Ohio State beat Iowa, 54-10, on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes forced six turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by fifth-year senior safety Tanner McCalister and a pick-six by redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Week Of Upheaval Leaves Nine Remaining Teams | CFP Leaders Frustrated As NFL Encroaches on Schedule | Lee Corso Discusses Health Scare, Return To College GameDay

The Hawkeyes came into the game with one of the nation’s best defenses, but surrendered the most points ever under head coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in the midst of his 24th season in Iowa City.

“Unfortunately, we never gave ourselves much of a chance,” Ferentz said after the game.

That said, check out nearly 100 photos from Ohio State’s blowout win over Iowa below:

1. Devin Jordan
2. Joshua Padilla
4. Ronnie Hickman
6. Denzel Burke
5. Kourt Williams
3. Jordan Hancock
7. Perry Eliano
8. Garrett Stover
9. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
10. Cedrick Hawkins
11. DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum
12. Marvin Harrison Jr
13. Kyion Grayes
14. Ryan Day
15. Larry Johnson
17. Cade Stover
16. Emeka Egbuka
19. Parker Fleming
18. Zach Harrison
20. Keenan Bailey
21. Parker Fleming
22. Evan Pryor
23. T.C. Caffey
24. C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Bradley Robinson, Tommy Eichenberg and Javontae Jean-Baptiste
25. Zach Harrison and Jack Sawyer
26. Steele Chambers
27. Gabe Powers and Caden Curry
28. Teradja Mitchell
29. Denzel Burke
30. Palaie Gaoteote
31. Zach Harrison
32. Julian Fleming
33. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
34. Emeka Egbuka
35. Emeka Egbuka
36. C.J. Stroud
37. Ryan Day
38. Gee Scott
39. Miyan Williams
41. Zach Harrison
42. Lathan Ransom
Scroll to Continue

Read More

43. Michael Hall
44. Lathan Ransom
45. Ryan Day
46. TreVeyon Henderson
40. Ohio State Band
48. Cody Simon
49. Jordan Hancock and Cody Simon
50. Jordan Hancock
47. Zach Harrison
52. Taron Vincent
51. Jordan Hancock
53. Ronnie Hickman and Steele Chambers
54. Cody Simon
55. Jakailin "J.K." Johnson
56. C.J. Stroud
57. Tommy Eichenberg
58. Tommy Eichenberg
59. Tommy Eichenberg
60. Tommy Eichenberg
61. Dawand Jones
62. C.J. Stroud
63. Kye Stokes
64. Emeka Egbuka
65. Julian Fleming
66. Julian Fleming
67. Marvin Harrison Jr
68. Julian Fleming
69. Cade Stover
70. Emeka Egbuka
71. Jyaire Brown
72. Jesse Mirco
73. Carnell Tate
74. C.J. Stroud
75. C.J. Stroud

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State SAF Tanner McCalister In Right Spot At Right Time Against Iowa

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Was On “Pitch Count” Against Iowa

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Destruction Of Iowa

Ohio State Overwhelms Iowa In All Phases, Wins 54-10

Klatt: Marvin Harrison Jr. Could Be Best Receiver In The World In 5-6 Years

What To Watch For In Week 8 Of The 2022 College Football Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Tanner McCalister
Football

Ohio State SAF Tanner McCalister In Right Spot At Right Time Against Iowa

By Andrew Lind
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba Was On “Pitch Count” Against Iowa

By Andrew Lind
instant analysis iowa
Football

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Destruction Of Iowa

By Brendan Gulick
Ryan Day Press Conference Thumbnail
Football

Ryan Day's Press Conference After Ohio State Pummeled Iowa, 54-10

By Brendan Gulick
Zach Harrison
Football

Ohio State Overwhelms Iowa In All Phases, Wins 54-10

By Brendan Gulick
Marvin Harrison Jr
Football

Joel Klatt: Marvin Harrison Jr. Could Be Best Receiver In The World In 5-6 Years

By Brendan Gulick
137. Miyan Williams
Football

Could Iowa Possibly Pull Off An Upset At Ohio State? Not Even Maybe

By Brendan Gulick
32. Xavier Johnson
Football

Live Updates: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

By Eddie Marotta