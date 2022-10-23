Photos From Ohio State's 54-10 Win Over Iowa

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards and four second-half touchdowns as second-ranked Ohio State beat Iowa, 54-10, on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes forced six turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by fifth-year senior safety Tanner McCalister and a pick-six by redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Week Of Upheaval Leaves Nine Remaining Teams | CFP Leaders Frustrated As NFL Encroaches on Schedule | Lee Corso Discusses Health Scare, Return To College GameDay

The Hawkeyes came into the game with one of the nation’s best defenses, but surrendered the most points ever under head coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in the midst of his 24th season in Iowa City.

“Unfortunately, we never gave ourselves much of a chance,” Ferentz said after the game.

That said, check out nearly 100 photos from Ohio State’s blowout win over Iowa below:

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State SAF Tanner McCalister In Right Spot At Right Time Against Iowa

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Was On “Pitch Count” Against Iowa

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Destruction Of Iowa

Ohio State Overwhelms Iowa In All Phases, Wins 54-10

Klatt: Marvin Harrison Jr. Could Be Best Receiver In The World In 5-6 Years

What To Watch For In Week 8 Of The 2022 College Football Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!