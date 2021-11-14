Stroud, Wilson, Ransom, Booker Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Purdue

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson, Lathan Ransom And Chris Booker Named Ohio State’s Players Of The Game Following Win Over Purdue

    The four Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Boilermakers.
    Author:

    Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, safety Lathan Ransom and wide receiver Chris Booker were named Ohio State’s offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

    Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 31-of-38 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions, while Wilson - a junior from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis – caught 10 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed one time for 51 yards and another score.

    Ransom, a sophomore from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic, recorded six total tackles and one pass break up against the Boilermakers.

    Booker, a senior walk-on from St. Louis, made two tackles inside the 20-yard line and forced a fumble in kickoff coverage, which was recovered by linebacker Palaie Gaoteote. The Buckeyes scored a touchdown just two plays later to extend their lead to 35-7 early in the second quarter.

    Ohio State is back in action next Saturday against Michigan State, with kickoff between the Buckeyes and Spartans sets for 12 p.m. on ABC.

