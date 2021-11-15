Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

The junior wideout becomes the third Buckeye to take home the honor this season.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week following his four-touchdown performance in Ohio State’s 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon, sharing the honor with Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

Wilson, a junior from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, caught 10 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns. He also took his lone handoff 51 yards for a score, becoming the first player in school history to catch three touchdown passes and rush for another.

Wilson also became the 38th Buckeye to score four touchdowns in a single game, something that hasn’t been done since running back J.K. Dobbins found the end zone four times in the win at Michigan in 2019.

This marks the third time an Ohio State player has been named the conference’s offensive player of the week this season, joining quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson, who took him the honor following wins over Maryland and Tulsa, respectively.

