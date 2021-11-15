Ohio State Will Not Wear Black Alternate Uniforms Against Michigan State On Nov. 20

The Buckeyes are 3-0 all time in their black uniforms, including a win over the Spartans in 2019.

Although there were rumor circulating that Ohio State would be wearing its black alternate uniforms for Saturday’s game against Michigan State (12 p.m. on ABC), a school spokesperson said the Buckeyes will don their standard scarlet jerseys with gray pants against the Spartans instead.

Ohio State has worn all-black uniforms three times in school history, dating back to their debut in a win over Penn State in 2015. The Buckeyes are 3-0 in the set, knocking off Nebraska in 2018 and Michigan State in 2019, as well.

The black uniforms include scarlet numbers outlined in reflective gray and feature the program’s standard striping pattern on the helmet, sleeves and down the side of the pants. The helmet also includes scarlet Buckeye Leaf deals.

Ohio State tends to wear just one alternate uniform each regular season, and the Buckeyes already donned their all-scarlet "Color Rush" uniforms in last month's win over the Nittany Lions.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Stroud, Wilson, Ransom, Booker Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game

Photos From Ohio State's 59-31 Win Over Purdue

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In Coaches Poll, No. 5 In AP Poll

Jeff Brohm Says Purdue “Lucky” To Hold Ohio State To 59 Points

WR Garrett Wilson Reignites Ohio State’s Offense In Return From Injury

ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!