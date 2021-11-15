Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State Will Not Wear Black Alternate Uniforms Against Michigan State On Nov. 20

    The Buckeyes are 3-0 all time in their black uniforms, including a win over the Spartans in 2019.
    Author:

    Although there were rumor circulating that Ohio State would be wearing its black alternate uniforms for Saturday’s game against Michigan State (12 p.m. on ABC), a school spokesperson said the Buckeyes will don their standard scarlet jerseys with gray pants against the Spartans instead.

    Ohio State has worn all-black uniforms three times in school history, dating back to their debut in a win over Penn State in 2015. The Buckeyes are 3-0 in the set, knocking off Nebraska in 2018 and Michigan State in 2019, as well.

    The black uniforms include scarlet numbers outlined in reflective gray and feature the program’s standard striping pattern on the helmet, sleeves and down the side of the pants. The helmet also includes scarlet Buckeye Leaf deals.

    Ohio State tends to wear just one alternate uniform each regular season, and the Buckeyes already donned their all-scarlet "Color Rush" uniforms in last month's win over the Nittany Lions.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    Stroud, Wilson, Ransom, Booker Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game

    Photos From Ohio State's 59-31 Win Over Purdue

    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In Coaches Poll, No. 5 In AP Poll

    Jeff Brohm Says Purdue “Lucky” To Hold Ohio State To 59 Points

    WR Garrett Wilson Reignites Ohio State’s Offense In Return From Injury

    ESPN College GameDay Coming To Columbus For Ohio State-Michigan State

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Cam Brown
    Football

    Ohio State Will Not Wear Black Alternate Uniforms Against Michigan State On Nov. 20

    12 seconds ago
    Chris Holtmann
    Basketball

    Ohio State Falls Two Spots To No. 19 In Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

    48 minutes ago
    68. Chris Olave
    Football

    What They're Saying Following Ohio State's Win Over Purdue

    1 hour ago
    52. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week For Sixth Time

    1 hour ago
    38. Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player Of The Week

    2 hours ago
    36. Lathan Ransom and Chris Booker
    Football

    Stroud, Wilson, Ransom, Booker Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game Against Purdue

    19 hours ago
    65. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Photos From Ohio State's 59-31 Win Over Purdue

    19 hours ago
    Garrett Wilson
    Football

    Ohio State Rises To No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Purdue

    23 hours ago