The former Buckeyes went through a variety of drills in front of dozens of NFL personnel on Wednesday.

Ohio State welcomed general managers, head coaches and scouts from almost every NFL team to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday for the program’s annual Pro Day.

In total, 10 former Buckeyes went through workouts, including including running back Master Teague; wide receivers Chris Booker, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson; offensive linemen Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere; defensive end Tyreke Smith; defensive tackles Haskell Garrett and Antwuan Jackson; and cornerback Demario McCall.

Afterward, some of the players conducted interviews with the gathered media, at which time they discussed their workouts, which teams they’ve been in contact with and more. That includes Teague, Olave, Wilson, Petit-Frere and Smith, as well as his brother, Malik Smith, who is attempting to make it in the NFL after playing college basketball.

Former quarterback Cardale Jones also stopped by to talk about his work in the name, image and likeness space, as well as what it was like to throw to the receivers and running backs on Wednesday. Check out those interviews below:

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Photos From Ohio State’s 2022 Pro Day

11 Players To Participate In Ohio State's Pro Day On Wednesday

Ohio State's Ryan Day Discusses Harry Miller, Jim Knowles And More After Practice

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Testing Out New Helmet Technology During Spring Practice

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Shares Emotional Message About Mental Health

Former Ohio State CB Eli Apple Re-Signing With Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!