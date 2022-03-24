Ohio State Announces Results Of Wednesday's Pro Day Workouts

Unlike previous years when the results were only voluntarily shared by the players, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced the official workout times for the 10 draft-eligible prospects who participated in the Buckeyes’ Pro Day on Wednesday.

Some players took part in last month’s NFL Combine and declined to go through some of the on-field drills again, including wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who would be hard-pressed to improve upon the times they posted in the 40-yard dash.

Others went through the full gamut, hoping to improve their draft stock with more than 100 representatives from all 32 NFL teams on hand. That includes running back Master Teague, who wasn’t invited to the combine but caught the attention of those in attendance on Wednesday with his impressive workout.

That said, the full results of the 10 players who worked out on Wednesday can be found below:

WR Chris Booker

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 184 pounds

Arm: 30 3/4 inches

Hand: 8 7/8 inches

Wing: 72 3/8 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.52/4.53 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.60/1.63 seconds

20-Yard Split: 2.63/2.64 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 9-foot-9

Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.01 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.13 seconds

DT Haskell Garrett

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 300 pounds

Arm: 31 7/8 inches

Hand: 9 7/8 inches

Wing: 79 inches

Vertical Jump: 30 1/2 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet

Bench Press: 24 reps

Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.75 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.80 seconds

DT Antwuan Jackson

Height: 6-foot-2 1/8

Weight: 298 pounds

Arm: 31 7/8 inches

Hand: 9 1/4 inches

Wing: 77 1/4 inches

40-Yard Dash: 5.15 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.75 seconds

20-Yard Split: 2.91 seconds

Vertical Jump: 28 inches

Broad Jump: 7-foot-10

Bench Press: 22 reps

Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.94 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.90 seconds

WR/CB Demario McCall

Height: 5-foot-9 3/8

Weight: 179 pounds

Arm: 30 3/8 inches

Hand: 9 3/8 inches

Wing: 73 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds

20-Yard Split: 2.60 seconds

Vertical Jump: 34 1/2 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet

Bench Press: 13 reps

Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.09 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.13 seconds

OT Thayer Munford

Height: 6-foot-5 3/4

Weight: 329 pounds

Arm: 35 1/2 inches

Hand: 10 1/8 inches

Wing: 84 1/2 inches

40-Yard Dash: 5.33 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.90 seconds

20-Yard Split: 3.08 seconds

Broad Jump: 9 feet

Bench Press: 22 reps

Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.74 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.77 seconds

OT Nicolas Petit-Frere

Height: 6-foot-5 1/4

Weight: 316 pounds

Arm: 34 inches

Hand: 10 3/4 inches

Wing: 82 3/8 inches

Vertical Jump: 30 1/2 inches

Bench Press: 24 reps

Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.85 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.85 seconds

WR Chris Olave

Height: 6-foot-0 1/2

Weight: 185 pounds

WR Garrett Wilson

Height: 5-foot-11 7/8

Weight: 184 pounds

RB Master Teague

Height: 5-foot-11 1/4

Weight: 221 pounds

Arm: 31 7/8 inches

Hand: 9 1/2 inches

Wing: 76 7/8 inches

40-Yard Dash: 4.44-4.49 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

20-Yard Split: 2.59 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 10-foot-11

Bench Press: 27 reps

Three-Cone Shuttle: 6.95 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.29 seconds

DE Tyreke Smith

Height: 6-foot-3 3/8

Weight: 255 pounds

Arm: 33 3/4 inches

Hand: 10 inches

Wing: 80 7/8 inches

Broad Jump: 9-foot-9

Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.06

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.24

