Ohio State Announces Results Of Wednesday's Pro Day Workouts
Unlike previous years when the results were only voluntarily shared by the players, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced the official workout times for the 10 draft-eligible prospects who participated in the Buckeyes’ Pro Day on Wednesday.
Some players took part in last month’s NFL Combine and declined to go through some of the on-field drills again, including wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who would be hard-pressed to improve upon the times they posted in the 40-yard dash.
Others went through the full gamut, hoping to improve their draft stock with more than 100 representatives from all 32 NFL teams on hand. That includes running back Master Teague, who wasn’t invited to the combine but caught the attention of those in attendance on Wednesday with his impressive workout.
That said, the full results of the 10 players who worked out on Wednesday can be found below:
WR Chris Booker
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 184 pounds
Arm: 30 3/4 inches
Hand: 8 7/8 inches
Wing: 72 3/8 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.52/4.53 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.60/1.63 seconds
20-Yard Split: 2.63/2.64 seconds
Vertical Jump: 36 inches
Broad Jump: 9-foot-9
Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.01 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.13 seconds
DT Haskell Garrett
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 300 pounds
Arm: 31 7/8 inches
Hand: 9 7/8 inches
Wing: 79 inches
Vertical Jump: 30 1/2 inches
Broad Jump: 9 feet
Bench Press: 24 reps
Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.75 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.80 seconds
DT Antwuan Jackson
Height: 6-foot-2 1/8
Weight: 298 pounds
Arm: 31 7/8 inches
Hand: 9 1/4 inches
Wing: 77 1/4 inches
40-Yard Dash: 5.15 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.75 seconds
20-Yard Split: 2.91 seconds
Vertical Jump: 28 inches
Broad Jump: 7-foot-10
Bench Press: 22 reps
Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.94 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.90 seconds
WR/CB Demario McCall
Height: 5-foot-9 3/8
Weight: 179 pounds
Arm: 30 3/8 inches
Hand: 9 3/8 inches
Wing: 73 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds
20-Yard Split: 2.60 seconds
Vertical Jump: 34 1/2 inches
Broad Jump: 10 feet
Bench Press: 13 reps
Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.09 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.13 seconds
OT Thayer Munford
Height: 6-foot-5 3/4
Weight: 329 pounds
Arm: 35 1/2 inches
Hand: 10 1/8 inches
Wing: 84 1/2 inches
40-Yard Dash: 5.33 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.90 seconds
20-Yard Split: 3.08 seconds
Broad Jump: 9 feet
Bench Press: 22 reps
Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.74 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.77 seconds
OT Nicolas Petit-Frere
Height: 6-foot-5 1/4
Weight: 316 pounds
Arm: 34 inches
Hand: 10 3/4 inches
Wing: 82 3/8 inches
Vertical Jump: 30 1/2 inches
Bench Press: 24 reps
Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.85 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.85 seconds
WR Chris Olave
Height: 6-foot-0 1/2
Weight: 185 pounds
WR Garrett Wilson
Height: 5-foot-11 7/8
Weight: 184 pounds
RB Master Teague
Height: 5-foot-11 1/4
Weight: 221 pounds
Arm: 31 7/8 inches
Hand: 9 1/2 inches
Wing: 76 7/8 inches
40-Yard Dash: 4.44-4.49 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds
20-Yard Split: 2.59 seconds
Vertical Jump: 36 inches
Broad Jump: 10-foot-11
Bench Press: 27 reps
Three-Cone Shuttle: 6.95 seconds
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.29 seconds
DE Tyreke Smith
Height: 6-foot-3 3/8
Weight: 255 pounds
Arm: 33 3/4 inches
Hand: 10 inches
Wing: 80 7/8 inches
Broad Jump: 9-foot-9
Three-Cone Shuttle: 7.06
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.24
