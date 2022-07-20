Skip to main content

Ohio State Running Back TreVeyon Henderson On Doak Walker Award Watch List

A semifinalists last year, Henderson is looking to become just the second player in school history to win the award.

Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson was named on Wednesday morning to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to college football’s best running back.

Henderson was a semifinalist for the award last season, when he rushed for rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 312 yards and four more scores to break Maurice Clarett’s record for touchdowns scored by a freshman.

He is joined on the preseason watch list by several other one-time semifinalists, including Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (2020), Syracuse's Sean Tucker and Texas' Bijan Robinson.

Henderson is looking to become just the second player in school history to win the award – which is named after former SMU running back Doak Walker and is the only major award that requires candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate – joining Eddie George in 1995.

Ten semifinalists for this year's award will be announced in mid-November, with three finalists named later that month. The winner will then be revealed as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

