Ohio State Freshmen, Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022 Season

The Ohio State football program updated its online roster on Tuesday, revealing the jersey numbers for a handful of freshmen and and other newcomers, as well as a few other changes from the spring roster.

Below are the jersey numbers for freshmen that arrived on campus this summer:

DE Omari Abor - No. 23

- No. 23 WR Kojo Antwi - No. 14

- No. 14 WR Kaleb Brown - No. 13

- No. 13 RB Dallan Hayden - No. 5

- No. 5 OL Avery Henry - No. 72

- No. 72 OL Carson Hinzman - No. 75

- No. 75 DE Kenyatta Jackson - No. 97

- No. 97 DT Hero Kanu - No. 93

- No. 93 S Sonny Styles - No. 20

- No. 20 OL Tegra Tshabola - No. 67

The Buckeyes welcomed several walk-on players this summer, as well as a transfer in former USC kicker Parker Lewis. He does not appear on the roster, but the other numbers are listed below:

WR David Adolph - No. 82

- No. 82 RB Chase Brecht - No. 33

- No. 33 WR Blaize Exline - No. 80

- No. 80 CB Diante Griffin - No. 43

- No. 43 CB Colin Kaufmann - No. 34

- No. 34 RB T.C. Caffey - No. 28

- No. 28 S Brenton Jones - No. 32

- No. 32 QB Mason Maggs - No. 16

- No. 16 WR Kai Saunders - No. 25

- No. 25 TE Riordin Stauffer - No. 43

- No. 43 LB Jay Stoker - No. 52

Additionally, there were several players who changed their numbers since the spring game. That includes:

CB Denzel Burke - No. 5 (No. 29)

- No. 5 (No. 29) CB Jordan Hancock - No. 7 (No. 13)

- No. 7 (No. 13) CB Jakailin Johnson - No. 4 (No. 32)

- No. 4 (No. 32) S Cameron Martinez - No. 13 (No. 10)

- No. 13 (No. 10) LB Mitchell Melton - No. 17 (No. 20)

- No. 17 (No. 20) CB Ryan Turner - No. 29 (No. 24)

Of course, there’s still the matter of the No. 0, which is referred to as the Block “0” and will eventually be awarded to an upperclassmen who has displayed the same toughness, accountability and character as late All-American Bill Willis.

The recipient will be announced in the final week of fall camp, just as it was with former defensive end Jonathon Cooper in 2020 and former offensive lineman Thayer Munford in 2021.

