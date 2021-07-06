Four Ohio State Players Named To Sporting News' Preseason All-American Teams

The Buckeyes are tied for the most selections across the first- and second-team.

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were named first-team preseason All-Americans by Sporting News on Tuesday morning, while fifth-year senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford and junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson earned second-team honors.

The Buckeyes are tied with Alabama with four players apiece spread across the first- and second-team, followed by Clemson, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma with three players apiece.

A former three-star prospect from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, Olave has developed into Ohio State’s go-to wide receiver. He led the Buckeyes last fall with 50 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Olave is one of the cleanest route runners in college football, and his decision to return for his senior year was a coup for the Buckeyes,” Sporting News national writer Bill Bender said. “Olave has 22 TD receptions on 110 career catches, and he’s opposite another future NFL receiver in Garrett Wilson. Either receiver could end up on the first team at season’s end, but we’ll give the nod to the more-experienced player.”

Garrett, meanwhile, had a breakout senior season last fall with 20 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two sacks last season. He earned second-team All-American honors from both the Associated Press and Sporting News but opted to return for the extra season granted to all student-athletes.

“Garrett emerged as one of the best stories of 2020 considering he suffered a gunshot wound during the offseason,” Bender said. “He became another disruptive presence for the Buckeyes, and he flashed that athleticism with an interception return for a TD against Michigan State.”

Munford, who is entering his fourth season as a starter at Ohio State, and Wilson, who finished second on the team last fall with 43 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns, round out the Buckeyes' selections.

Sporting News is one of five selectors that determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans, joining the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, the Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Olave, Garrett and Munford have also been named preseason All-Americans by Walter Camp this offseason.

