2022 Georgia WR Kojo Antwi Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes now hold commitments from four of the nation’s best wideouts.

In celebration of his mother’s 60th birthday, Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State on Monday morning over finalists Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and USC.

The 6-foot-0 and 190-pound Antwi, who is considered the 16th-best wide receiver and No. 115 prospect overall in the class of 2022, landed an offer from the Buckeyes in November and quickly built a strong relationship with head coach Ryan Day, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and linebackers coach/area recruiter Al Washington.

At various points throughout his recruitment, the Aggies and Bulldogs were viewed as the favorite to land Antwi, who is exceptionally close to his family. His parents, of course, live in Georgia while his older brother lives in Houston, a short drive from Texas A&M.

It was Antwi’s official visit to Columbus on June 18-20 that ultimately sealed the deal for Ohio State, though, as he spent a considerable amount of time with Day, Hartline and members of the wide receivers room, namely sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba and freshman Emeka Egbuka.

His parents also came away impressed with the academic side of the university, which is notable given he wants to major in computer science, as well as the proximity to Cincinnati, where he also has family.

Now, Antwi’s decision is somewhat of a surprise given the Buckeyes already have three other wide receivers committed this cycle in Austin (Texas) Lake Travis five-star Caleb Burton; Chandler, Ariz., four-star Kyion Grayes; and Chicago St. Rita four-star Kaleb Brown. But then again, the plan was always to take four wideouts, and it’s hard to count Hartline out of any recruiting battle.

Antwi now gives Ohio State 16 commitments for the class of 2022, which should be heavy on offensive and defensive line recruits from this point forward.

-----

You may also like:

2021 Washington DE J.T. Tuimoloau Commits To Ohio State

A Look At What J.T. Tuimoloau's Commitment Means For The Buckeyes

Tuimoloau Also Plans To Play Basketball At Ohio State

A Look At What J.T. Tuimoloau's Commitment Means For Ohio State

Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Named To 2021 Elite 11 Class

2022 Virginia Linebacker Shawn Murphy Includes Ohio State In Top 5

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook