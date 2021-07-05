Analyzing The Impact Of Georgia WR Kojo Antwi’s Ohio State Commitment

A look at what Antwi will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.

Ohio State just landed a commitment from yet another highly rated wide receiver when Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert four-star Kojo Antwi pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Monday morning.

The 6-foot-0 and 190-pound Antwi was born in Ghana, where his mother was a teacher and his father worked in a gold mine before they immigrated to the United States when he was just 6 months old.

The decision paid off for Antwi’s family, as his older siblings have since graduated from college and he has developed into one of the nation’s top-rated wide receivers following a junior season in which he caught 44 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns for the Longhorns – and to think he nearly gave up playing football in middle school to focus on basketball.

Now, throw on the tape and you’ll see that Antwi – whose first name is given by the Akan people to males born on a Monday – is extremely elusive after the catch, as evidenced by his 18.1 yards per reception. His highlights instantly bring to mind former Alabama and current Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, since he can line up on the outside or in the slot and uses his quickness off the line to separate himself from defenders in both the intermediate and vertical passing game.

When inside, Antwi’s route-running ability shines. He displays excellent ball-tracking skills, loose hips and a suddenness in his cuts that makes him extremely difficult to cover one-on-one. And when outside, Antwi uses his track speed to turn short gains into six points with ease.

Perhaps the most impressive trait Antwi has is his ability to pull down a catch against multiple defenders, as opposing teams often put a safety over the top on whichever size of the field he lined up. If he continues to add weight and show the same burst in his routes, he could very easily become a first-round pick like Jeudy, who was the No. 15 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Interestingly, similar comparisons have been made about Austin (Texas) Lake Travis five-star Caleb Burton, who is one of three other wide receivers in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class alongside Chandler, Ariz., four-star Kyion Grayes and Chicago St. Rita four-star Kaleb Brown.

Competition breeds excellence, though, and that’s exactly why wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is able to snag elite recruit after elite recruit despite all of the talent oozing from his room in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Antwi’s commitment puts a wrap on the Buckeyes’ wide receiver pursuits this cycle, which mean Hartline can now focus his efforts on the class of 2023, where players like Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Brandon Inniss; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Carnell Tate; Del Valle, Texas, four-star Braylon James; and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star Zachariah Branch have all shown early interest in Ohio State.

