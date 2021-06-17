Ohio State's Chris Olave, Thayer Munford, Haskell Garrett Named Preseason All-Americans

The Buckeyes are tied for the most selections by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave, fifth-year senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were named first-team preseason All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday morning.

The Buckeyes were tied with Iowa State with the most first-team selections, followed by Alabama, Clemson and LSU with two apiece.

A former three-star prospect from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, Olave led Ohio State with 50 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He has caught 111 passes for 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns in 35 career games with the Buckeyes from 2018-20.

Munford, who was also a three-star prospect from Cincinnati by way of Massillon (Ohio) Washington, is now entering his fourth season as a starter at Ohio State. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last fall.

Garrett, meanwhile, came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman and has played in 41 games over the last four seasons for the Buckeyes. He had a breakout senior season with 20 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two sacks last fall and was named a second-team All-American by both the Associated Press and Sporting News.

Three other players from the Big Ten, including Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph were also named first-team preseason All-Americans.

