Steele Chambers, Palaie Gaoteote Appear With Ohio State LB Unit

Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington and the rest of his unit spent Monday afternoon at Topgolf, enjoying one of the many fun activities Columbus has to offer.

A closer inspection of the photos shared by the Buckeyes’ official Twitter account reveals they were joined by a few fresh faces, though, including redshirt sophomore running back Steele Chambers and USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote.

Ohio State has yet to confirm Gaoteote’s transfer, though he’s listed in the university’s student directory and currently taking classes. The Buckeyes are reportedly awaiting word on an appeal that would make him immediately eligible since he entered the portal before the NCAA implemented the one-time transfer exception.

The cousin and former high school teammate of Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, Gaoteote recorded 105 tackles, 7.5 tackles and two sacks in three seasons with the Trojans. He entered his name into the portal in early December while the one-time transfer rule was approved in April.

Chambers, meanwhile, has carried the ball 28 times for 221 yards and one touchdown over the last two seasons but now finds himself among a bevy of talented rushers, including returning starter Master Teague, sophomore Marcus Crowley, redshirt freshman Miyan Williams and highly touted freshmen TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor.

The Buckeyes have not confirmed Chambers’ move, either, but it’s worth noting he was working with the linebacker prospects during the program’s one-day camps last month. He excelled on defense in high school – which is why he was listed as an athlete on his recruiting profile – and could see a quicker path to playing time with a position change.

As for the group photo, it shows (from left to right) sophomore Cody Simon, freshman walk-on Jalen Pace, senior Teradja Mitchell, assistant Joe Lyberger, Washington, senior K’Vaughan Pope, sophomore Tommy Eichenberg, senior Dallas Gant, redshirt freshman Mitchell Melton, freshman Reid Carrico and freshman walk-on Jackson Kuwatch.

