Cincinnati Bengals Sign Former Ohio State P Drue Chrisman To Reserve/Future Contract

Chrisman had multiple stints on the Bengals’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent last May.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Monday they have signed former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman to a reserve/future contract.

Chrisman initially signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent last May and spent parts of this season on their practice squad. He won’t rejoin the team for Super Bowl LVI, though, as his contract doesn’t take effect until Feb. 14, the day after the game.

The 6-foot-2 and 222-pound Chrisman also spent time this fall with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being signed to their practice squad on Dec. 8. He was released on Dec. 12, however.

A native of Lawrenceburg, Ind., who played his high school ball at nearby Cincinnati La Salle, Chrisman punted 185 times for an average of 44.0 yards per punt during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 2017-20.

He was a two-time semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top punter, and a two-time All-Big Ten selection.

Chrisman will now rejoin several former Buckeyes in Cincinnati, including quarterback Joe Burrow, offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, defensive end Sam Hubbard, linebacker Keandre Jones, cornerback Eli Apple and safety Vonn Bell.

