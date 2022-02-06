Ohio State's Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith Lead National Team To Win In Senior Bowl

Jeremy Ruckert had a strong week of practice but didn’t play after his grandfather passed away on Friday.

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett and Tyreke Smith played the final game of their college careers on Saturday afternoon, leading the National Team to a 20-10 win over the American in the 2022 Senior Bowl.

Garrett recorded three tackles on the afternoon, including one stop on former Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. and a pair on former Florida running back Dameon Pierce. Smith, meanwhile, added six-yard sack of former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis to force a punt.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert had a strong week of practice leading up to the game but did not participate after his grandfather passed away on Friday. He also reportedly suffered a minor foot injury in practice earlier in the week that would have limited him on Saturday.

The next step in the pre-draft process for the former Buckeyes is the NFL Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis on March 1-7. Ohio State will then hold its annual Pro Day later in the month, though that date has not yet been announced.

The 2022 NFL Draft is set for April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

