2023 Ohio State OT Target Luke Montgomery Sets Commitment Date

Findlay, Ohio, four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery announced on Monday afternoon he will make his college decision among finalists Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State on Feb. 17.

The 6-foot-5 and 260-pound Montgomery, who is considered the sixth-best offensive tackle and No. 62 prospect overall in the class of 2023, landed an offer from the Buckeyes almost a year to the day from his looming an announcement.

He’s made several trips to Columbus since then, including a one-day camp in June and for the games against Oregon, Penn State and Purdue this fall, which allowed him to build a strong relationship with head coach Ryan Day and former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

Montgomery has also quickly built a rapport with new offensive line coach Justin Frye, who – along with Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis – made the trip to Findlay on his first day on the job in order to watch Montgomery play basketball.

That said, Ohio State has long been viewed as the favorite in Montgomery’s recruitment and his focus on playing offensive line – rather than defensive line, where some schools were recruiting him – only makes it more likely he ends up with the Buckeyes.

If that happens, Montgomery would become Ohio State’s fifth commitment for the class of 2023, including Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla; Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood; Dublin (Ohio) Coffman three-star defensive tackle Will Smith Jr.; and Cocoa, Fla., four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins.

