Report: Miami (Fla.) Hiring Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis

According to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Miami (Fla.) is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to the same position.

The 38-year-old Gattis, who just finished his third season in Ann Arbor, won the Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant coach after leading the Wolverines to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff semifinals in 2021 while averaging 35.8 points and 443.1 yards per game.

Michigan has now lost both of its coordinators this offseason, as former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was named to the same position with the Baltimore Ravens last month. The Wolverines also saw head coach Jim Harbaugh interview with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, though he's returning to Ann Arbor after he was not offered the job.

Internal candidates to replace Gattis include quarterback coach Matt Weiss and running backs coach Mike Hart, though it’s worth noting he also coached the Wolverines’ wide receivers in Ann Arbor. That suggests there will be some additional shuffling on the staff, perhaps with safeties coach Ron Bellamy making the move to the offensive side of the ball – a role for which he was initially hired.

Gattis was set to make $1 million plus incentives in 2022, but will now owe Michigan a $500,000 buyout. Terms of his contract with Miami have not yet been reported.

-----

-----

-----

