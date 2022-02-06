Report: Former Ohio State Cornerback Ashton Youboty Joining Purdue Coaching Staff

Youboty spent the last two seasons in the same position at Youngstown State.

As first reported by GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart, former Ohio State cornerback Ashton Youboty has been hired as the new cornerbacks coach at Purdue.

The 37-year-old Youboty played three seasons for the Buckeyes from 2003-05 and was named first-team All-Big Ten following a junior season in which he recorded 56 tackles, nine pass break ups and one interception.

After being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Youboty spent six seasons in the league with the Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished his career with 86 tackles, 10 pass break ups, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown in 49 games.

Youboty began his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach at Wisconsin in 2017 and was promoted to senior defensive analyst in 2019. He then accepted a job as the cornerbacks coach at Youngstown State in 2020, where he spent the last two seasons.

A 2006 Ohio State graduate with a degree in family resource management, Youboty also spent time as a volunteer in the Miami (Fla.) recruiting department while earning his master’s in management and mergers and acquisitions in 2017. He takes over for James Adams, who recently accepted a job as the safeties coach at Wake Forest after one season with the Boilermakers.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith Lead National Team To Senior Bowl Win

Ohio State’s 2022 Spring Game Scheduled For April 16 In Ohio Stadium

Seven Current, Former Buckeyes Participating In 2022 Beijing Olympics

Georgia DE Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies, Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow: “I’m Definitely Still A Buckeye”

Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks Withdraws From 2022 NFL Draft, Enters Transfer Portal

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!