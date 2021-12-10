Why Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Should Win the Heisman Trophy

He's a longshot this weekend, but here's a case for why the Buckeye signal caller should receive college football's top individual honor.

It would be a shock if Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t receive the Heisman Trophy Saturday night… considering he’s listed around a -3000 favorite at most sportsbooks. That means you’d have to risk $300 in order to win a measly $10.

But seeing Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud as the fourth betting option is now a bit too reckless, and we need to get some things straight.

First off, whether we like it or not with these types of awards, the Heisman typically goes to the best player on the best team and/or just the best quarterback. The QB position has captured the honor all but four years since 2000.

But the best player on the top-ranked team this year (Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., in my opinion) wasn't even invited to New York. More on him below compared to Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson...

Before that, let’s remind ourselves how impressive Stroud was this season and why he's such a deserving finalist.

The first-year starter led the country in total quarterback rating (89.8), guiding the nation’s top offense in both total yards (551.5) and scoring (45.5) per game. Those figures are roughly 25 yards and two full points ahead of second.

Stroud ranked fifth nationally in passing touchdowns (38) despite missing the Akron game, where he almost certainly would have further padded his stats. But the redshirt freshman, playing hurt during his first college starts, needed some brief time to rest. After he did, Stroud rattled off 30 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

“BUT OHIO STATE LOST TWO GAMES!”

Yeah, the Buckeyes weren’t perfect… just like everyone else in the FBS not named Cincinnati. In Ohio State’s two losses this season, against a pair of high-quality opponents, Stroud went 69 of 103 passing (67%) for 878 yards, five touchdowns and one interception…

Meanwhile, the defense was absolutely shredded in those two defeats… allowing a combined 992 yards (566 on the ground) for an average of 38.5 points. At least when Bryce Young was struggling against Auburn, the ‘Bama defense was outstanding and kept them in it.

“BUT DID YOU SEE BRYCE YOUNG BEAT GEORGIA?!”

Yes, yes I did. He carved them up nicely and is going to land the Heisman because of those 60 minutes. Note: If Alabama-Georgia and Ohio State-Michigan take place earlier in the season, though, society isn't as "prisoner of the moment" on Young/Hutchinson.

By the way, speaking of potential Heisman moments, remember Stroud’s FIRST HALF against Top-10 Michigan State? But I digress...

As long as we’re talking about the season as a whole, then I can’t “un-see” the Auburn game. Sure… Alabama lost Jameson Williams in the second quarter, but they were a mess offensively before/after that against the 6-6 Tigers (on the decline and playing with a backup QB). Young actually racked up 121 extra passing yards that shouldn’t have even happened, if that Auburn running back just stays inbounds.

'Bama was one play away from losing on multiple occasions, but somehow escaped after four overtimes. Kudos to them.

“BUT YOUNG PLAYS A TOUGHER SCHEDULE IN THE SEC!”

* Games vs. ranked opponents this season: Ohio State (5), Alabama (5), Michigan (3), Pittsburgh (1).

* Teams currently in the Top 10 of CFP Rankings: Big Ten (3), SEC (3).

* Alabama won four games by one possession. Two of those teams (Florida/LSU) have already dismissed their coaches while just one (Arkansas) is above .500 at the moment. All 10 of Ohio State’s victories came by two possessions or more.

Listen… I still say the SEC is a bit tougher, but let’s not act like the gap is enormous.

“BUT AIDAN HUTCHINSON DEMOLISHED STROUD’S TEAM!”

No disagreement from me there. Hutchinson was incredible in The Game, more so embarrassing the Buckeyes’ offensive line than Stroud himself. He’s being considered as the top pick in this upcoming NFL Draft (rightfully so) and showed out at the perfect time. But let’s do a side-by-side comparison:

Aidan Hutchinson: 55 tackles, 15.0 TFL, 14 sacks, 10 QBH

Will Anderson Jr.: 92 tackles, 32.5 TFL, 15.5 sacks, 9 QBH

I don’t mind giving the Heisman to a defensive player… let’s just give it to the right one.

“KENNY PICKETT HAS BETTER NUMBERS!”

So does Bailey Zappe at Western Kentucky, but you don’t hear his name in the conversation. Pickett threw 102 more passes than Stroud and competes in the ACC, where Pittsburgh played just one ranked team all season. That was against Wake Forest, which plays almost no defense in allowing over 30 points per contest.

Great season for Pickett… but the fake slide resulting in a rule change can be his standout contribution.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

If I had a vote, it would be for Anderson Jr. The “Terminator” has probably been the most outstanding player in the country. But he’s not invited, so that takes me elsewhere…

I can’t vote for Young. He wasn’t the best player on his own team, played two more games than his top competitor at the QB position, and was EXTREMELY fortunate to beat Auburn’s backup quarterback.

I can’t vote for Hutchinson. He is fantastic, but wasn’t the best defensive edge rusher/player in college football this season. See Anderson Jr.

I can’t vote for Pickett. He played a forgettable schedule and lost (at home) to Western Michigan, which finished fourth in the MAC.

So… that leaves us with Ohio State’s rising star from Rancho Cucamonga (you know I had to say it at some point). Stroud won’t win the Heisman on Saturday night, but there is why he should.

Happy Holidays!

You may also like:

2022 Ohio State DT Target Caden Curry Sets Commitment Date

Ohio State’s Olave, Petit-Frere, Ruggles Named Walter Camp All-Americans

Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl

Ohio State S Commit Sonny Styles Reclassifying To 2022 Recruiting Class

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Adam on Twitter: @APrescott614

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook