Ohio State’s Olave, Petit-Frere, Ruggles Named Walter Camp Second-Team All-Americans

    December 10, 2021
    Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Nicholas Petit-Frere And Noah Ruggles Named Second-Team All-Americans By Walter Camp Football Foundation

    Walter Camp is one of five selectors that determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans.
    Author:

    Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and kicker Noah Ruggles were named second-team All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday night.

    A senior from San Ysidro, Calif., Olave hauled in 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes this season. He now holds the school record for touchdown receptions in a career with 35.

    Petit-Frere, a redshirt junior from Tampa, allowed just 22 quarterback hurries, two sacks and two quarterback hits in 768 total snaps this season, his first as Ohio State’s starting left tackle.

    Last but not least, Ruggles – who joined the program as a graduate transfer from North Carolina – made 18-of-19 field goals and all 68 of his extra point attempts this fall. That includes a season-long 46-yarder in a nine-point win at Nebraska.

    The Walter Camp Football Foundation is one of five selectors that determine consensus and unanimous All-Americans, joining the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News.

    The other selectors will announce their respective All-American teams in the coming days. Any Buckeyes who garner first-team honors will then have a tree planted in their honor at Buckeye Grove. 

    Buckeye Forums

