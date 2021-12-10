2022 Ohio State DT Target Caden Curry Sets Commitment Date

The Buckeyes have long been viewed as the favorite to land the highly rated defensive lineman.

As first reported by Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star, Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry will announce his college decision among finalist Alabama, Indiana and Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 – the day before the Early Signing Period begins.

The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Curry is considered the 14th-best defensive lineman and No. 88 prospect overall in the class of 2022, as he recorded 65 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and seven sacks to lead the Trojans to their second consecutive Class 6A state title this fall.

Curry has long been viewed as one of the Buckeyes’ top defensive targets, and he visited campus three times since the recruiting dead period ended in June. That includes an official visit over the summer and a pair of unofficial visits for the loss to Oregon and win over Penn State.

Head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson conducted an in-home visit with Curry earlier this month, as did Hoosiers’ head coach Tom Allen, in hopes of securing his pledge. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was scheduled to make the trip, as well, but that visit was ultimately cancelled.

Most prognosticators expect Curry to end up with Ohio State, the program he grew up rooting for. If the Buckeyes do land his commitment, he’ll join Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson in the class.

From there, the staff hopes to add at least two more defensive linemen this cycle from a group that includes Duncanville, Texas, four-star end Omari Abor; Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star tackle Hero Kanu; and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star tackle Christen Miller.

