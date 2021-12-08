Ohio State S Commit Sonny Styles Reclassifying To 2022 Recruiting Class

The Buckeyes will welcome the highly sought-after defender one year earlier than expected.

According to a press release from the Pickerington (Ohio) Central athletic department, Ohio State five-star safety commit Sonny Styles is reclassifying to the 2022 recruiting cycle and will sign with the Buckeyes during the Early Signing Period on Dec. 15.

The 6-foot-4 and 215-pound Styles – who is the son of former linebacker Lorenzo Styles (1992-94) – is currently considered the top-rated safety and No. 6 prospect overall in the class of 2023. He committed to the Buckeyes in mid-November over finalists Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame and Ole Miss.

Styles now becomes the sixth in-state member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class, joining Kettering Archbishop Alter five-star linebacker C.J. Hicks, Marysville four-star linebacker Gabe Powers, West Chester Lakota West four-star cornerback Jyaire Brown and four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola and St. Clairsville three-star offensive tackle Avery Henry.

The second Ohio State commit to reclassify in as many years, following the lead of former quarterback Quinn Ewers, Styles is on track to graduate in May and then join the Ohio State football program in June as a summer enrollee. Ewers, of course, only arrived midway through fall camp and never really figured into the quarterback competition.

Styles, on the other hand, will have a full summer in the program under his belt and could become an immediate contributor at safety or the Bullet position as the Buckeyes look to improve a defense that gave up 20.9 points and 365.4 yards per game this season.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Stroud, Olave, Munford, Petit-Frere, Garrett Named Earn AP All-Big Ten Honors

Ohio State Names Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles New Defensive Coordinator

Five Former Buckeyes Nominated For NFL’s Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Commits Kenyatta Jackson, Gabe Powers Named Gatorade Players Of The Year

Report: Ohio State No Longer Pursuing LSU Transfer CB Elias Ricks

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!