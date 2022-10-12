Quarterback C.J. Stroud, safety Lathan Ransom and linebacker Cody Simon have been named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

Stroud, a redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 21-of-26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns, becoming the first player in school and Big Ten history to throw six touchdown passes in three separate games.

Ransom, a junior from Tucson, Ariz., recorded his first career interception in the end zone on the opening drive of the game. He also added three tackles and one pass break up in his second start of season at the bandit safety spot.

Last but not least, Simon – a junior from Jersey City, N.J. – finished the game with three tackles while seeing 12 snaps on defense and eight plays on the Buckeyes’ kickoff team. He also saw the field on the kick return, punt return and PAT units.

Ohio State has this weekend off but will return to action on Oct. 22 against Iowa. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes is set for 12 p.m. on FOX.

