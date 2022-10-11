Skip to main content

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Assistants Discuss Midway Point Of Regular Season

The Buckeyes have this week off before returning to action against Iowa on Oct. 22.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive line coach Justin Frye are scheduled to speak with the media at noon on Tuesday, at which time they'll discuss the 49-20 win over Michigan State and the team's preparation during the open week.

The Buckeyes are 6-0 at the midway point of the regular season and return to action against Iowa on Oct. 22, with kickoff set for noon on FOX. Fans are encouraged to wear scarlet, and sources have indicated Ohio State will wear its scarlet "Color Rush" uniforms that afternoon.

The Hawkeyes are 3-3, meanwhile, with wins over South Dakota State, Nevada and Rutgers and losses to Iowa State, Michigan and Illinois. They have notably limited five of their six opponents to 10 points or less and have two losses by three points this season.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Why Clemson Stands Alone Amongst College Football's Unbeaten Teams | Sonny Dykes Was Born To Be King Of Texas Football | College GameDay Heads Back To Knoxville | Interim Coaches Turning Things Around In Week 6

You can watch the press conference LIVE or ON-DEMAND in the YouTube video below, then check back afterward for a full rundown of everything the coaches had to say. 

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State Fans Can Reserve Tickets To Big Ten Championship, Playoff

Ohio State's Oct. 22 Game Against Iowa To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State No. 2 In AP, No. 3 In Coaches Poll Following Win At Michigan State

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Michigan State

C.J. Stroud Shakes Off Pick-Six To Set Ohio State, Big Ten Records

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Fans
Football

Ohio State Fans Can Reserve Tickets To Big Ten Championship, College Football Playoff

By Andrew Lind
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Ohio State's Oct. 22 Game Against Iowa To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

By Andrew Lind
C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

By Andrew Lind
Emeka Egbuka
Football

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win At Michigan State

By Andrew Lind
Carmen Ohio
Football

Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win At Michigan State

By Andrew Lind
Ohio State Vs. Michigan State
Football

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Michigan State

By Andrew Lind
C.J. Stroud
Football

C.J. Stroud Shakes Off Pick-Six To Set Ohio State, Big Ten Record For Six-TD Games

By Andrew Lind
TreVeyon Henderson
Football

Ohio State's Ryan Day: TreVeyon Henderson’s Injury Against Michigan State Isn’t Serious

By Andrew Lind