Ohio State's Ryan Day, Assistants Discuss Midway Point Of Regular Season

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive line coach Justin Frye are scheduled to speak with the media at noon on Tuesday, at which time they'll discuss the 49-20 win over Michigan State and the team's preparation during the open week.

The Buckeyes are 6-0 at the midway point of the regular season and return to action against Iowa on Oct. 22, with kickoff set for noon on FOX. Fans are encouraged to wear scarlet, and sources have indicated Ohio State will wear its scarlet "Color Rush" uniforms that afternoon.

The Hawkeyes are 3-3, meanwhile, with wins over South Dakota State, Nevada and Rutgers and losses to Iowa State, Michigan and Illinois. They have notably limited five of their six opponents to 10 points or less and have two losses by three points this season.

You can watch the press conference LIVE or ON-DEMAND in the YouTube video below, then check back afterward for a full rundown of everything the coaches had to say.

