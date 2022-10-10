Ohio State's Oct. 22 Game Against Iowa To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

The Big Ten announced on Monday afternoon that Ohio State's Oct. 22 game against Iowa will kick off at 12 p.m. on FOX.

This marks the first noon game of the season for the Buckeyes, who have played three night games and three mid-afternoon games so far. It's also the second game on FOX, joining the 77-21 win over Toledo on Sept. 17.

The Hawkeyes won three of their first four games but have lost two straight. They've notably limited five of their six opponents to 10 points or less and have a pair of three-point losses, including Iowa State on Sept. 10 and at Illinois last weekend.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | Why Clemson Stands Alone Amongst College Football's Unbeaten Teams | Sonny Dykes Was Born To Be King Of Texas Football | College GameDay Heads Back To Knoxville | Interim Coaches Turning Things Around In Week 6

Ohio State, meanwhile, is 6-0 on the year and is coming off a 49-20 win at Michigan State. The Buckeyes have won 15 of the last 17 meetings with Iowa, including the vacated 2010 season, as well as seven straight in Columbus.

The Hawkeyes won the last matchup by 31 points, however, as they upset sixth-ranked Ohio State, 55-24, in Iowa City in 2017. Both teams are off this weekend and should be well-rested for their first meeting in five seasons.

Fans are encouraged to wear scarlet for the game, while sources have indicated the Buckeyes will wear their scarlet “Color Rush” uniforms that afternoon.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State No. 2 In AP, No. 3 In Coaches Poll Following Win At Michigan State

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Michigan State

C.J. Stroud Shakes Off Pick-Six To Set Ohio State, Big Ten Records

Ohio State's Ryan Day Says TreVeyon Henderson’s Injury Isn’t Serious

Marvin Harrison Jr. Sets School Record With Third Touchdown Vs. Michigan State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!