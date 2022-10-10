As one of two just teams in the country to win every game by double digits this season, Ohio State looks well on its way to returning to the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff after a one-year hiatus.

Of course, the Buckeyes have to win their six remaining regular season games to get to that point, but there’s already a high demand for the postseason based upon how quarterback C.J. Stroud and company have been playing through the first six games.

Don’t miss your chance to attend the conference title game in Indianapolis, semifinals at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta/Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., or the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles by reserving your seats through SI Tickets.

Fans can pay a non-refundable reservation fee, which is determined by demand, Ohio State’s record and seating location. If the Buckeyes reach that particular game, you pay the price you locked in at the time of your reservation rather than wait until the week of, when prices will undoubtedly be higher.

As of right now, you can reserve tickets to the Big Ten Championship Game for as low as $118. Reservations to the Peach and Fiesta Bowls are as low as $103, while reservations to the national title game are as low as $133.

Ohio State is currently No. 2 in the AP Poll and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, with notable matchups remaining at No. 10 Penn State on Oct. 29 and against No. 4/5 Michigan on Nov. 26. Tickets for those games are also available at SI Tickets with a $10 flat fee on any purchase.

