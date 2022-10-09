College GameDay Heads Back to Knoxville for Alabama-Tennessee

The start of the 2022 season has been special for Tennessee fans, who have watched the Volunteers carve their way to a 5–0 record with impressive wins over the likes of Pitt, Florida and most recently, LSU.

Now the school will get the chance to celebrate their early accomplishments by hosting College Gameday for the second time in four weeks.

The ESPN flagship pregame show announced Knoxville as its Week 7 destination on social media Sunday morning. The GameDay crew will be on hand for a top-10 matchup between Tennessee and Alabama.

College Gameday’s return to Knoxville comes after the show was present for the Volunteers’ 38–33 win over the Gators in Week 4.

No. 8 Tennessee will enter the game against the No. 1 Crimson Tide fresh off a rout of No. 25 LSU. Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw two touchdown passes, and the Volunteers gashed the Tigers defense for 263 rushing yards on their way to a 40–13 blowout in Baton Rouge.

Alabama will head to Knoxville after narrowly holding on to to beat unranked Texas A&M at home, 24-20. The Crimson Tide will have a question mark at quarterback through the upcoming week as starter Bryce Young continues to recover from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the game against the Aggies. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe started in his place and threw three touchdown passes but also coughed up three turnovers.

The Week 7 matchup between Tennessee and Alabama is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

