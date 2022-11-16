Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Walter Camp Award Semifinalists

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were among the 22 players named on Wednesday as semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, which is given annually to the best player in college football.

Stroud, a redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,750 yards and is tied for the national lead with 34 touchdowns. He’s also thrown just four interceptions, the fourth-fewest in the country among quarterbacks who have played 10 games.

Harrison, meanwhile, leads the team with 60 receptions for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns, which is tied for third-most in the country. The sophomore from Philadelphia has topped the 100-yard mark five times this season and has two games with three touchdown receptions.

Other semifinalist include Alabama’s Will Anderson and Bryce Young; Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers; Illinois’ Chase Brown; LSU’s Jayden Daniels; Michigan’s Blake Corum; North Carolina’s Drake Maye; Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer; Oregon’s Bo Nix and Noah Sewell; Pittsburgh’s Israel Abanikanda; Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt; Texas’ Bijan Robinson; TCU’s Max Duggan; UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet; USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu and Caleb Williams; and Washington’s Michael Penix.

Stroud and Harrison are looking to become the fourth player in school history to win the award, which is named after former Yale captain and head coach Walter Camp, who was nicknamed the “Father of American Football” thanks to his involvement on various rules committees until his death in 1925.

Previous winners include running back Archie Griffin in 1974-75, running back Eddie George in 1995 and quarterback Troy Smith in 2006. Griffin is one of just three players, joining USC running back O.J. Simpson (1967-68) and Texas quarterback Colt McCoy (2008-09), to win the award twice.

The award is voted on by coaches and sports information directors at all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Five finalists for this year’s award will be named on Nov. 30, while the winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Tickets Behind Ohio State’s Bench At Maryland Available For Under $100

Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Finalist For Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Ohio State TE Cade Stover Named John Mackey Award Semifinalist

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist

Ryan Day Would Be “Shocked” If Ohio State's Top RBs Aren't Available At Maryland

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!