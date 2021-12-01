Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, QB And Freshman Of Year

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, Quarterback And Freshman Of The Year

    Stroud is the first player in conference history to take home all three awards in the same season.
    Author:

    The Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon named Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud its Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

    A redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 280-of-395 passes for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions in 11 games this season. His play is a big reason why the Buckeyes lead the country with 45.5 points and 551.4 yards per game.

    Stroud is the 10th Ohio State player to be named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year, joining running back Eddie George in 1995, offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1996, quarterback Troy Smith in 2006, quarterback Braxton Miller in 2012-13, running back Ezekiel Elliott in 2015, quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2018 and quarterback Justin Fields in 2019-20.

    He’s also the ninth Buckeye signal-caller to be named the conference’s quarterback of the year since it was first introduced in 2011, joining Miller in 2012-13, J.T. Barrett in 2014 and 2016-17, Haskins in 2018 and Fields in 2019-20.

    Stroud is the 10th Ohio State player to be named the Big Ten’s freshman of the year, joining running back Robert Smith in 1990, offensive tackle Korey Stringer in 1992, Pace in 1994, linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer in 1996, running back Maurice Clarett in 2002, quarterback Terrelle Pryor in 2008, Miller in 2011, Barrett in 2014 and running back Mike Weber in 2016.

    He is also the first player in conference history to take home all three awards in the same season.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    Read More

    You may also like:

    Report: Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Has No Interest In Returning To College

    Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Named First-Team All-Big Ten

    Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Second-Team All-Big Ten

    Michigan's Josh Gattis: Ohio State's "A Finesse Team, They’re Not A Tough Team”

    Report: LSU To Hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly As Next Head Coach

    Malcolm Jenkins Named Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award Winner

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    65. C.J. Stroud
    Football

    Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, QB And Freshman Of Year

    36 seconds ago
    30. Paolo Banchero
    Basketball

    Photos From Ohio State's 71-66 Win Over No. 1 Duke

    7 hours ago
    43. Tony Alford
    Football

    Report: Ohio State's Tony Alford Turns Down Job Offer From New LSU Coach Brian Kelly

    8 hours ago
    Ohio State Fans
    Basketball

    Watch Fans Celebrate On Court After Ohio State Upsets No. 1 Duke

    11 hours ago
    Chris Holtmann Presser (Duke)
    Basketball

    Holtmann, Coach K Postgame Presser After Buckeyes Beat Duke

    12 hours ago
    Justin Ahrens
    Basketball

    Ohio State Upsets No. 1 Duke In Stunning Comeback

    12 hours ago
    Ohio State vs. Duke
    Basketball

    Halftime Analysis: Duke's Athleticism On Full Display Against Short-Handed Buckeyes

    13 hours ago
    Ryan Day
    Football

    Ohio State Falls To No. 7 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    16 hours ago