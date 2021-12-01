Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, QB And Freshman Of Year

Stroud is the first player in conference history to take home all three awards in the same season.

The Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon named Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud its Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

A redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 280-of-395 passes for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions in 11 games this season. His play is a big reason why the Buckeyes lead the country with 45.5 points and 551.4 yards per game.

Stroud is the 10th Ohio State player to be named the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year, joining running back Eddie George in 1995, offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1996, quarterback Troy Smith in 2006, quarterback Braxton Miller in 2012-13, running back Ezekiel Elliott in 2015, quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2018 and quarterback Justin Fields in 2019-20.

He’s also the ninth Buckeye signal-caller to be named the conference’s quarterback of the year since it was first introduced in 2011, joining Miller in 2012-13, J.T. Barrett in 2014 and 2016-17, Haskins in 2018 and Fields in 2019-20.

Stroud is the 10th Ohio State player to be named the Big Ten’s freshman of the year, joining running back Robert Smith in 1990, offensive tackle Korey Stringer in 1992, Pace in 1994, linebacker Andy Katzenmoyer in 1996, running back Maurice Clarett in 2002, quarterback Terrelle Pryor in 2008, Miller in 2011, Barrett in 2014 and running back Mike Weber in 2016.

He is also the first player in conference history to take home all three awards in the same season.

