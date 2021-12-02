How Devin Brown's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

An in-depth look at what Brown will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.

Once Quinn Ewers reclassified in August, it was only a matter of time before Ohio State found another quarterback to take his place in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Most figured it would be Medina, Ohio, four-star Drew Allar, who is not only the top-rated signal-caller in the state but also one of the fastest-rising prospects in the nation following his stellar season.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, Allar was firm in his pledge and never considered backing down from his commitment to the Nittany Lions – especially after head coach James Franklin signed a lengthy contract extension that should keep him in Happy Valley for the duration of his college career.

Enter Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Devin Brown, who was committed to USC when Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis offered him a scholarship in mid-October.

The 6-foot-3 and 189-pound Brown was in the midst of his own record-setting senior season after transferring to Corner Canyon from Queen Creek, Ariz., where he played for former Buckeyes quarterback Joe Germaine.

But he was looking around at other schools after the Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton in September, as evidenced by his official visits to Ole Miss and Texas in the weeks thereafter.

Fast forward two months, and Brown is now committed to Ohio State after taking an official visit with the program for the win over Michigan State on Nov. 20. So what are the Buckeyes getting in their newest signal-caller?

“Brown is a fundamentally sound quarterback that shows a good feel for the game,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said this summer. “He has a quick release and his ball placement on short to intermediate throws impresses, which makes him an ideal fit for the Air Raid offense. He makes good decisions and as he gets more experience I expect to see him throw with better timing and anticipation.

“That accuracy and those clean pocket fundamentals helped Brown thrive at the recent Elite 11 Finals. Brown finished as the fourth best quarterback at the event in our rankings, and his accuracy and consistency were keys to that success. Brown shows excellent touch on film and that was also on display in Los Angeles.”

As mentioned, Brown threw for a state single-season record 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns while leading the Chargers to an appearance in the state championship game this fall. But he’s also able to make plays with his legs, as evidenced by his 430 rushing yards and eight additional scores on the ground.

As for how he fits into the roster, Brown’s commitment comes just days after redshirt freshman Jack Miller announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Assuming the Buckeyes don’t have any more attrition at the position – and we don’t expect them to – they’ll now have four scholarship quarterbacks.

Of course, C.J. Stroud is locked into the starting spot again next year following a tremendous redshirt freshman season in which he’s thrown for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns. If he leaves for the NFL after next fall, that’ll mean Brown will compete with Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers to be Ohio State’s starting quarterback in 2023.

McCord played in five games this fall, while Ewers did not, which means there will be a one-year difference in eligibility between them. Brown will surely redshirt next year in order to put a year of separation between him and Ewers, as well.

