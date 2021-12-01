Ohio State’s Stroud, Olave, Munford and Petit-Frere Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Stroud, Munford and Petit-Frere were unanimous, while Olave was a second-team selection by the media.

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, senior wide receiver Chris Olave, fifth-year senior offensive guard Thayer Munford and redshirt junior offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere were each named first-team All-Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon.

Stroud, Munford and Petit-Frere were unanimous selections. The Big Ten’s coaches also viewed Olave as a first-team performer, but the voting members of the media placed him on their second-team list.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns with just five interceptions in 11 starts this season. He was also named the Big Ten’s offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year, making him the first player to win all three awards in the same season.

Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He is 64 yards shy of becoming the Buckeyes’ third 1,000-yard receiver (sophmore Jaxon Smith-Njigba and junior Garrett Wilson), which would make Ohio State just the sixth program in the country – and first in the Big Ten – to have three 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

Munford and Petit-Frere, meanwhile, anchored an Ohio State offensive line that paved the way for running back TreVeyon Henderson to rush for 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns. They also allowed just 17 sacks and 38 tackles for loss, good for 21st and 11th in the country, respectively.

Henderson and Wilson were unanimous second-team selections, while sophomore offensive guard Paris Johnson (second-team coaches, third-team media) and junior offensive tackle Dawand Jones (second-team media, third-team coaches) were split among voters.

Smith-Njigba also earned third-team honors from both the coaches and the media, while senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert was a unanimous honorable mention selection. Redshirt junior offensive lineman Matthew Jones and redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler were honorable mention from the media, as well.

