The redshirt sophomore played just 111 defensive snaps for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons.

As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State redshirt sophomore cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered his name into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-0 and 192-pound Cavazos came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from San Antonio, Texas, by way of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He played in 12 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons, registering eight tackles and two pass breakups in 111 total defensive snaps.

With starters Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke returning, Cavazos was competing this spring with sophomore Jordan Hancock, redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson and true freshmen Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner for playing time at cornerback. He was notably absent from Saturday’s Student Appreciation Day, though, something head coach Ryan Day addressed during his press conference this morning.

“Just on a daily basis based on injuries or other things, sometimes guys aren’t available, but we expect those guys to be available moving forward,” Day said.

A member of Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class, Cavazos notably picked the Buckeyes over finalists Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.) and Oregon. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

