Ohio State's Kamryn Babb To Return In A Couple Weeks After Suffering “Bump In The Road”

The fifth-year senior was practicing at a high level prior to suffering another minor knee injury last week.

Ohio State fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb has suffered four ACL injuries throughout career, one that robbed him of his senior year of high school and three others that forced him to miss his entire freshman, redshirt freshman and redshirt junior seasons, respectively.

Unfortunately, head coach Ryan Day announced on Monday the former four-star prospect from St. Louis Christian Brothers College had another injury scare last week that will likely sideline him for the remainder of spring practice – though it won’t impact his ability to contribute this fall.

“He’s been healthy,” Day said during his press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “He had a little bump in the road that we were a little worried about, but it didn’t come back as a big deal, so that was great.

“I thought, up until that practice, he had been really practicing at a high level and rally had a chance to have an impact on this offense, and I think he will. So, we’ll get him back in a couple weeks and get back to work.”

Of course, missing the next few weeks will prevent Babb from taking part in the final four practices of the spring or playing in the annual Spring Game on April 16. But after playing in just eight games over the last four years, the team captain is still primed for a breakout season this fall – even in a crowded wide receivers room that features juniors Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming, sophomores Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. and others.

“I feel great,” Babb said during his media availability on March 10. “You wouldn’t think my knees feel good, but I really feel good and strong and fast. I guess you can say at times there’s still a mental aspect to it, just like all injuries, but in terms of physically how I feel, I would say I feel stronger and a lot faster than I ever have.”

That said, Babb wasn’t the only player absent from Saturday’s Student Appreciation Day, as both junior tight end Gee Scott Jr. and redshirt sophomore cornerback Lejond Cavazo were sidelined, as well.

“Just on a daily basis based on injuries or other things, sometimes guys aren’t available,” Day said, noting Scott returned to practice on Monday. “We expect those guys to be available moving forward.”

