Ryan Day Discusses Ohio State's Ninth Practice Of Spring

Day shared his thoughts on Student Appreciation Day and the growth of the team throughout the spring.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media for approximately 45 minutes on Monday morning to discuss the Buckeyes’ ninth practice of the spring.

He touched on a number of topics, including Saturday’s Student Appreciation Day, the growth of the team throughout the spring, injury updates on a few players, the upcoming spring game and much more.

That said, here’s a bullet-point breakdown of what Day had to say:

On Student Appreciation Day: “I thought Saturday was great. I want to thank all the students for coming out.” Added it was a great day recruiting, too. “Maybe we need to do more of that.”

Day noted they’re reaching the end of spring practice, with just four more before the spring game. “This is where you find out where guys are, if they’re going to separate themselves.”

“I think everybody is really grown.” Mentioned true freshman linebackers C.J. Hicks and Gabe Powers and defensive backs Jakailin Johnson , Jordan Hancock and Cameron Martinez specifically.

and and defensive backs , and specifically. Day said junior tight end Gee Scott , who wasn’t at the tight end media availability last week or practice on Saturday, was back today. “Just on a daily basis, just based on injury, but we expect those guys to be available moving forward.” Same for fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb .

, who wasn’t at the tight end media availability last week or practice on Saturday, was back today. “Just on a daily basis, just based on injury, but we expect those guys to be available moving forward.” Same for fifth-year senior wide receiver . On sophomore offensive lineman Donovan Jackson practicing at both guard and tackle: “It’s more about building depth for now.” Noted he’s playing mostly guard, though. “He’s very intelligent, very athletic.”

practicing at both guard and tackle: “It’s more about building depth for now.” Noted he’s playing mostly guard, though. “He’s very intelligent, very athletic.” Day said junior cornerback Lejond Cavazos also missed practice recently for the same reasons as Babb and Scott.

also missed practice recently for the same reasons as Babb and Scott. Day said sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord has “had a good spring.” He’s also made it clear he wants to be at Ohio State, despite the ability to transfer. “When you’re the backup, sometimes you feel like you’re miles away, but you’re only one snap away. He understands that and what it means to be developed.”

has “had a good spring.” He’s also made it clear he wants to be at Ohio State, despite the ability to transfer. “When you’re the backup, sometimes you feel like you’re miles away, but you’re only one snap away. He understands that and what it means to be developed.” Day noted the second- and third-team defensive lines are future along than the second- and third-team offensive lines, which is why there was a lot of pressure from the defense during Saturday’s practice. “The depth we’ve created is going to be a huge advantage for us.”

On Oklahoma State transfer safety Tanner McCalister : “I think the guys respect Tanner and like the way he approaches the game.” Noted his addition hasn’t had a negative impact on the guys already in the room. “His approach has been great and he just has a great mentality around the guys.”

: “I think the guys respect Tanner and like the way he approaches the game.” Noted his addition hasn’t had a negative impact on the guys already in the room. “His approach has been great and he just has a great mentality around the guys.” On true freshman quarterback Devin Brown , who flashed at times on Saturday: “Pleased with his first nine practices … the more reps he gets, the better he’s going to be.”

, who flashed at times on Saturday: “Pleased with his first nine practices … the more reps he gets, the better he’s going to be.” Day said the tight end position has a lot of job descriptions. ”The more that they can do, then the more of a role they’ll have. It takes a little time to learn those jobs.”

Day on the Spring Game, which is scheduled for April 16: “Certainly looking for a great crowd there. I think that’s going to be a great day for us.” Still not sure what the exact format will be.

Day said the Buckeyes have prepped a bit for Notre Dame, but “not a lot.” The primary focus this spring has been fundamentals and installing new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles ’ scheme.

’ scheme. Day said it was a “great recruiting weekend.” Can’t talk about specific recruits due to NCAA rules, but expects some good news to come in the next few months as a result. “There are some guys that are really close … Really good work done this week. I thought our staff did a great job, the atmosphere was awesome, the students were great.”

Day noted he’d like to have prospects be fully committed once they choose Ohio State and not take visits elsewhere. “I just want to make sure they’re done.”

Day said redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has carried his momentum from the Rose Bowl into spring practice. “I think, for Tommy, it’s just adding up reps over and over.”

has carried his momentum from the Rose Bowl into spring practice. “I think, for Tommy, it’s just adding up reps over and over.” Day said most positions are two-deep at this point in spring practice, but “we do need to get more depth on the offensive line, that’s for sure.”

Day said Babb suffered a minor injury but expects him to be back in a couple weeks. “There was a little bump in the road that we were worried about, but it didn’t come back as a big deal.” Made it clear he’s been healthy and practicing at a high level up to that point. “He’s really had a chance to make an impact in this offense, and I think he will.”

Day said quarterback C.J. Stroud and center Luke Wypler have continued to build chemistry this spring. “When both of those guys are as conscientious and watch as much film as they do, that really helps.”

and center have continued to build chemistry this spring. “When both of those guys are as conscientious and watch as much film as they do, that really helps.” Day noted it’s difficult for freshmen to come in and play right away if they don’t enroll early. The lack of winter workouts and spring ball really hurt them. “I wouldn’t have said that in the past, but it does make a difference.” Notes there are exceptions like Jackson and sophomore defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who had roles last season despite arriving in the summer. “Everyone is on a different journey, but I think the focus has to be on development.”

