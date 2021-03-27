Shaun Wade Delays Pro Day Workout

As first reported by Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, cornerback Shaun Wade will not participate in Ohio State’s pro day on March 30 due to a lingering turf toe injury and will instead hold a personal workout at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on April 14.

“My toe still has been bothering me,” Wade said. “Even though when I do it April 14th, it probably still is going to mess with me, but I’m just trying to make sure I’m ready. I just started two weeks ago running the 40(-yard dash) and doing things, so everybody was definitely ahead and stuff like that.

"I just have to keep on getting better and things like that and get the toe better. I got a cortisone shot three weeks ago and it hasn’t really kicked in for me. I did a lot to the toe, so after all this, I’m gonna get a PRP shot so it can heal all the way.”

Wade is planning to run the 40-yard dash and do the broad jump, vertical jump and other position drills that afternoon. He’ll notably be raising money for single-parent and underprivileged families with his broad jump through his PledgeIt drive for Warrick Dunn Charities, which will benefit from eery inch he jumps.

“I’m very excited to see what I do on broad jump,” Wade said.

Wade was a consensus All-American and the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year in 2020 as he finished the season with 34 tackles, four pass break ups and two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. He also struggled at times with his move from the slot to outside cornerback, so a strong workout would certainly help boost his draft stock.

