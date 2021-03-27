Haskell Garrett Out For Spring Practice

One of the Buckeyes’ returning seniors will be sidelined for the remainder of the spring.

An Ohio State spokesperson confirmed on Friday night that fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett will miss the remainder of spring practice after suffering an undisclosed injury.

The news was first reported by Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward after Garrett posted a photo to social media in which he can be seen riding a scooter while speaking with the Central Ohio Cyclones youth baseball team.

Despite missing most of the preseason after suffering a gunshot wound to the face while breaking up an off-campus altercation, Garrett was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports last season after he recorded 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

He is one of three projected starters sidelined by an injury this spring, however, joining junior center Harry Miller and senior linebacker Dallas Gant.

Garrett – a former four-star prospect from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman – was already likely to have a lighter workload this spring after led all Ohio State defensive tackles with 311 snaps played last season. But now that he won't practice at all, returning senior Antwuan Jackson, junior Taron Vincent, sophomore Ty Hamilton and redshirt freshman Darrion Henry-Young should see increased repetitions at the three-technique spot.

