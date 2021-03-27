Omari Abor Sets Ohio State Visit

One of the nation’s top-rated defensive linemen locks in his first trip to Columbus.

The first weekend in June is shaping up to be a massive recruiting weekend for Ohio State and the list of prospects set to be on campus got a little bit longer on Friday night when Duncanville, Texas, four-star defensive end Omari Abor announced his plans to attend.

It’s unclear if will be an official or unofficial visit for the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Abor, who is considered the second-best strong side defensive end and No. 37 prospect overall in the class of 2022. But either way, it’ll be his first time on campus – assuming the ongoing recruiting dead period is brought to an end by then, as widely expected.

Though he didn’t land an offer from the Buckeyes until November, Abor has been in contact with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson since last summer. Their relationship will certainly be a factor when he starts to narrow his options from more than two dozen scholarship offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

The Buckeyes are still looking for their first commitment at defensive end for the current recruiting cycle, but it appears Johnson will have his pick of the litter from a group that includes Abor; Philadelphia Imhotep Charter five-star Enai White; Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star Jeremiah Alexander; Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace five-star Shemar Stewart; Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star Kenyatta Jackson; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Marvin Jones; and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star end Jihaad Campbell.

As for that June 4-6 weekend, the get-together is being dubbed Buckeye Bash 2.0 and is expected to feature all 11 Ohio State commitments from the class of 2022, as well as several top targets, including Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive tackle Dominick James; and Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa. The list is sure to grow in the coming weeks, too, so stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for the latest.

