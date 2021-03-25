2022 Georgia Offensive Tackle Addison Nichols Discusses Interest In Ohio State

Assuming the ongoing recruiting dead period is brought to an end in the coming months, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star offensive tackle Addison Nichols will take an official visit to Ohio State on the weekend of June 25-27.

It’ll mark the first time on campus for the 6-foot-5 and 305-pound Nichols, who landed an offer from the Buckeyes more than a year ago and has maintained contact with head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa ever since.

“I’m real excited to get out there and see the place, meet Coach Stud and Coach Day,” Nichols told SI All-American during the Under Armour All-American camp series stop in Atlanta on March 21. “I talk with them weekly, every few days, so I’m excited to get out there.

“(Studrawa) says that I would just fit perfectly at Ohio State. He sends me articles, tweets and graphics about the offensive line, what they’re doing, their business degree. He’s just like, ‘You would fit here perfectly.’ They have great offensive linemen. They’ve sent a lot of linemen to The NFL. What has it been, the past 10-20 years that they’re always in the top 10? They’re just a great football program.”

Considered the ninth-best offensive tackle and No. 92 prospect overall in the class of 2022, Nicholas seemingly has his choice of any program in the country. He’s narrowed down his extensive list of scholarship offers to Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and USC, though, and plans to take an official visit with all four schools before making a summertime decision.

That said, one thing that will play a significant role in his recruitment is what the schools can offer him outside of football, which brings to mind the recruitment of fellow Georgia native and current Ohio State center Harry Miller, who picked the Buckeyes over the home-state Bulldogs during the 2019 recruiting cycle.

“Their internship program is one of the best in the country and I feel like that would really set me up for life if football did not work out,” Nichols said.

Offensive tackle remains Ohio State’s top priority for the class of 2022, with the Buckeyes looking to add three or four more players at the position alongside West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola.

In addition to Nichols, other options include Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian five-star Zach Rice; Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt five-star Gunner Givens; Charlestown, Ind., four-star Kiyaunta Goodwin; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star Aamil Wagner; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star Kam Dewberry; and the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy teammates of four-star Tyler Booker and three-star Aliou Bah.

