2022 Florida Four-Star Cornerback Ryan Turner Visits Ohio State

Cornerback visits on his own dime with summertime commitment in mind.

Hoping to make his college decision in the coming months, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star cornerback Ryan Turner is in the midst of a four-day, self-guided visit to Ohio State.

The 6-foot-0 and 180-pound Turner, who is considered the 33rd-best cornerback and No. 336 prospect overall in the class of 2022, arrived in Columbus on Thursday afternoon and will depart on Sunday.

Of course, he won’t be able meet with the coaching staff, check out the facilities or attend a spring practice due to the ongoing recruiting dead period, but the trip is giving him and his chance to see campus for the first time.

Turner landed an offer from the Buckeyes in early February and has been in contact with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes. The two sides chat regularly and the hope is that they’ll finally have the opportunity to meet in person when the dead period comes to an end, presumably with Turner on an official visit.

That said, Turner also plans to take self-guided visits to Boston College and Clemson sooner rather than later. It’s possible a commitment follows soon thereafter.

Whether or not Turner chooses Ohio State depends a lot on how the staff feels about its pursuit of St. Louis Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride. The Buckeyes already hold a pair of commitments at cornerback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee five-star Jaheim Singletary and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown and plan to add just one more player at the position this cycle.

Most prognosticators believe their recruitments are tied together, with one likely to choose the Buckeyes and the other to choose the Tigers. Only time will tell which one goes where, though.

It’s worth noting Ohio State also keeping tabs on Mauldin, S.C., four-star Jeadyn Lukus and Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star Austin Jordan in case the staff strikes out with Pride and/or Ryan.

