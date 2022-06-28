Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Crushes Cincinnati, 67-6

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 67, Cincinnati 6 - Oct. 3, 1931

With temperates feeling more like a warm summer day than a crisp October afternoon, Ohio State opened the 1931 season with a 67-6 win over Cincinnati.

“Ohio State’s first game uncovered a wealth of scoring potentialities,” the Mansfield News wrote the following day. “It brought out a backfield well balanced, a charging line and adequate reserve strength, all of which will be needed by coach Sam Willaman in facing the difficult schedule.

“Ohio State used straight football to beat Cincinnati, tried a few passes for good measure and found both departments in good working order. True, Cincinnati was a weaker opponent than might have been picked for the first game, but a much stronger team might have found the well organized Ohio attack distasteful.”

Team captain Stuart Holcomb scored three touchdowns for the Buckeyes, including runs of 47 and 30 yards, while fellow halfback Lew Hinchman added two scores to help the Ohio State rush out to a 40-0 halftime lead.

Left end Junius Ferrall also scored twice, returning a pair of blocked kicks for touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats, meanwhile, did not have a single first down in the first half and only managed to score after the second-team offense fumbled at its own 7-yard line midway through the third quarter. The Buckeyes notably finished the game with a 468-32 advantage in total offense.

“The 15,700 spectators saw a few mistakes in Ohio’s play, but they left the massive stadium with the common feeling the Buckeye football parade will be capable of holding its own through a gloriously hard Western Conference season,” the newspaper added.

Cincinnati and Ohio State would not play again until 1999.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Overtakes Notre Dame For Nation's Top-Ranked 2023 Recruiting Class

2023 Georgia CB Kayin Lee Commits To Ohio State

How Lee's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Four Buckeyes Named Preseason All-Americans By Walter Camp Foundation

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Mauls Minnesota, 69-18

2023 Ohio State S Target Jayden Bonsu Sets Commitment Date

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!