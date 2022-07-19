Skip to main content

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud On Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Stroud was one of three finalists for the award last season, though it was won by Alabama's Bryce Young.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore C.J. Stroud was one of 35 quarterbacks named on Tuesday to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top signal-caller.

A former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud completed 71.9 percent of his passes last season for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions in his first season as a starter.

He was named a finalist for Heisman Trophy and the Davey O’Brien Award, which were both won by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, as well as the Big Ten’s offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

Stroud, who was also named this week to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, is looking to become just the second player in school history to win the award, which is named after former TCU quarterback Davey O’Brien, joining Troy Smith in 2006. 

Semifinalists for the award will be named on Nov. 8 and three finalists will be revealed on Nov. 21. The winner will then be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

