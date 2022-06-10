Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Overwhelms Drake, 85-7

We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game could very well be highlighted when there are 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's get the countdown started...

Ohio State 85, Drake 7 - Oct. 12, 1935

After opening the season with a 19-6 win over Kentucky, Ohio State welcomed Missouri Valley Conference foe Drake to Columbus on Oct. 12.

The Buckeyes racked up 670 yards of total offense (434 rushing and 236 passing) and scored 13 touchdowns en route to an 85-7 win over the outmanned Bulldogs.

The game was so one-sided that historian Jack Park referred to the game in his book, The Official Ohio State Football Encyclopedia, as the "Drake Relays."

The cover of Ohio State's game day program featured English explorer Sir Francis Drake descending upon a city and on a holiday named after Christopher Columbus.

It remains to this day the highest-scoring output and largest margin of victory in the history of Ohio Stadium, as well as the second-highest score in school history, exceeded only by the 128-0 win over Oberlin in 1916.

The Buckeyes finished the 1935 campaign at 7-1 overall, their lone defeat coming after blowing a 13-0 fourth-quarter lead to the Fighting Irish on Nov. 2

Ohio State did end the year on a positive note, though, beating Michigan, 38-0, to capture a share of the Big Ten title. It was the first time The Game was played in the final week of the regular season and remains the largest margin of victory for the Buckeyes over the rival Wolverines.

Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University Library.

-----

