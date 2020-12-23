Dabo Takes Another Shot at Ohio State

Check out what Dabo Swinney told Packer and Durham on the ACC Network this week about preparing for the Buckeyes.

One thing is for sure: Dabo Swinney isn't lacking confidence.

The Clemson head coach appeared on the ACC Network on Monday morning after finding out this his team would play Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on New Years Day and he continued to stir the pot by taking subtle shots at the Buckeyes.

At least he's consistent, after the embarrassing ranking he gave the Buckeyes earlier this week.

When asked about the challenges of preparing for the game in less than two weeks' time, here's what Swinney had to say.

“Obviously, you study their games this year…and that will be a quick study for us, because there was only six," he said. "So that will be a little easier. Typically you’re going into these with 13 games to study, so it won’t be as exalting of a task there.

“From a process standpoint, absolutely. Typically, you have 13 games. They are going to have to study our 11 games. You have to study every play – offense, defense, special teams. You’re studying every play, plus you’re going back to last year. So yeah, it does make it a little easier because there’s not as much tape to pour through. You can’t make it up. There’s only six games.”

I hear his point, but I think you can file that under "things you just don't say". But then again, he certainly doesn't seem to care what other people think.

As you'd expect, Swinney's comments made their way to the Ohio State staff and even drew a response from Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson on Twitter.

Good thing for the Buckeyes - they've been to plenty of bowl games and have played some pretty meaningful football before. I'm sure studying those extra five games from this year won't be a problem.

The Sugar Bowl kicks off on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The winner will play either Alabama or Notre Dame on Monday, Jan. 11 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami.

