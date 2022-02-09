Seven Former Ohio State Players Invited To 2022 NFL Combine

This marks the fewest number of Buckeyes invited to the combine since 2015, when the program sent just four players.

The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that former Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, offensive tackles Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and defensive end Tyreke Smith are among the 324 prospects invited to attend this year’s Scouting Combine.

That’s the fewest number of Buckeyes invited to the combine since 2015, when the program sent just wide receiver Devin Smith, tight end Jeff Heuerman, defensive tackle Michael Bennett and cornerback Doran Grant to Indianapolis. It’s also half as many as last year, when Ohio State led the nation with 14 invitees.

Of course, several draft-eligible Buckeyes opted to return to school for another season, including offensive tackle Dawand Jones, defensive end Zach Harrison and cornerback Cam Brown. Cornerback Sevyn Banks was also planning to enter the draft this spring but ultimately withdrew his name due to injury and entered the transfer portal instead.

There’s also the matter of six players using the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic, including tight end Mitch Rossi, long snapper Bradley Robinson, defensive tackle Jerron Cage, linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote and kicker Noah Ruggles.

It’s not a guarantee that any of those players would have been invited to the combine, but Ruggles was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker, and three players at his position were invited this year.

Ohio State players who either declared for the draft or exhausted their eligibility but were not invited to the combine, meanwhile, include running back Master Teague, defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson and wide receiver/cornerback Demario McCall.

The 2022 NFL Combine will once again take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1-7. Olave, Wilson and Ruckert will go through drills on March 3, Munford and Petit-Frere will work out on March 4 and Garrett and Smith will take part on March 5.

