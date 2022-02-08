Ohio State Adds Former Maryland DL Cam Spence To Coaching Staff

Spence will serve as a graduate assistant under defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who recruited him out of high school.

Former Maryland defensive lineman Cam Spence announced on Tuesday afternoon he is joining the Ohio State staff as a graduate assistant under defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

“I want to thank coach Ryan Day and coach Larry Johnson for investing in me,” Spence said in a note posted to Twitter. “I’m prepared to dedicate myself to this legendary program.”

A former four-star prospect from Washington D.C., Spence was actually recruited by Johnson before choosing the Terrapins during the 2017 recruiting cycle. He did not play in a single game at Maryland, though, as chronic knee issues forced him to medically retire ahead of his redshirt sophomore season.

Spence spent one season as a student assistant coach on the Terrapins’ staff, before starting the Bear Spence Academy, where he trained athletes such as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, former Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith and current Buckeyes Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Taron Vincent.

Spence most recently spent the 2021 season at Miami (Fla.) where he served as an assistant defensive line coach and member of the Hurricanes’ recruiting department.

He now becomes the latest in a number of off-field coaching changes for the Buckeyes, including the additions of former wide receiver Devin Jordan, Florida interim offensive line coach Mike Sollenne, Duke co-defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri and linebackers coach Sam McGrath, Oklahoma State graduate assistant Koy McFarland and Western Michigan graduate assistant Keegan O’Hara.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Tennessee Titans Extend Former Ohio State Player, Coach Mike Vrabel’s Contract

CFL’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State WR Jalin Marshall

Former Ohio State Offensive Guard Dave Monnot Passes Away At Age 50

USC Hiring Ohio State Assistant Director Of Player Personnel Weston Zernechel

Bengals Sign Former Ohio State P Drue Chrisman To Reserve/Future Contract

Ohio State Reveals New Turf Design For Ohio Stadium, WHAC

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!