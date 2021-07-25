Former Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals Agree To Contract Extension

The deal will keep Hubbard in Cincinnati through at least the 2025 season.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard has agreed to a four-year, $40 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.

A third-round pick (No. 77 overall) of Cincinnati’s in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hubbard has recorded 177 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks in 44 games with the franchise. He is one of just two players who started the 2019 season opener still on the Bengals’ roster, joining safety Jessie Bates.

The 26-year-old Hubbard played in his high school ball at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller and grew up rooting for the Bengals, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise the two parties were able to come to an agreement that will keep Hubbard in town for at least the next five seasons.

Hubbard won a national championship as a freshman at Ohio State in 2014 and was key member of the Buckeyes’ defensive end rotation over the next three seasons, when he recorded 116 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

He remains one of seven former Ohio State players – eight if you include quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred to LSU – on Cincinnati’s roster, including offensive linemen Michael Jordan, Billy Price and Isaiah Prince, cornerback Eli Apple, safety Vonn Bell and punter Drue Chrisman.

-----

You may also like:

Top Ohio State DE Targets Featured On SI All-American’s Watch List

2022 Indiana DT Caden Curry Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Carmen's Crew Defeats Mid-American Unity In First Round Of TBT

Dallas Cowboys Expected To Sign Former Ohio State S Malik Hooker

Ohio State Scheduled To Open Preseason Football Camp On Aug. 3

Ohio State, USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote Awaiting Eligibility Decision

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook