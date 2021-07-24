Carmen's Crew Defeats Mid-American Unity In First Round Of TBT

After being upset in the opening game last summer, top-seeded Carmen’s Crew bounced back with a hard-fought win over No. 16 seed Mid-American Unity in the first round of The Basketball Tournament on Friday night.

A lack of ball security was the story of the first half, with Carmen’s Crew turning it over eight times in the first 10 minutes to fall into a 25-21 hole. The teams essentially traded buckets from there, and the game tied at 37 apiece heading into halftime.

Feeding off of the fans at the Covelli Center, the Ohio State alumni team used a 14-3 run out of the break to open up a 51-40 lead it would not relinquish – though Mid-American Unity cut the lead to single digits midway through the fourth quarter.

Carmen’s Crew held a 69-62 lead with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, which is when the Elam Ending was triggered and the game clock was turned off. Center Kosta Koufos then scored the last six points of the game, including two free throws, to help the former Buckeyes reach the target score of 77 points.

“In the second half, we took care of the ball and did what we were supposed to do,” Carmen’s Crew head coach Jared Sullinger said after the game. “I thought we played really well, we shared the ball well, and as long as we limit turnovers, we’re going to be all right.”

Guard David Lighty led all scorers with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Koufos finished the game with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Guard William Buford added 14 points and 10 rebounds, as well.

Carmen’s Crew will now face Men of Mackey, the Purdue alumni team, in the second round on Sunday. Tip off at the Covelli Center is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Photo courtesy of Ben Solomon/The Basketball Tournament

