2022 Indiana DT Caden Curry Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Curry and his parents made their way to campus for the first time in late June.

Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry included Ohio State in his top five on Friday afternoon alongside Alabama, Clemson, Indiana and Oregon.

The 6-foot-5 and 250-pound Curry, who is considered the 11th-best defensive lineman and No. 69 prospect overall in the class of 2022, has been a priority for the Buckeyes for a while, dating back to when he landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson in May 2020.

Of course, Curry was unable to visit Ohio State – or any other school for that matter – for more than a year thereafter due to the pandemic and recruiting dead period. But he finally made his way to Columbus for a one-day visit on June 22.

While on campus, Curry and his parents toured the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and spent some valuable time with Johnson in his office. He even had a photoshoot inside Ohio Stadium, something that’s typically reserved for top targets.

The Buckeyes have long been viewed as the favorite in Curry’s recruitment thanks to proximity, as well as the fact that his mother is originally from Columbus and he grew up rooting for the program. But he plans to take official visits with all five of his finalists on game days this fall before making his decision and enrolling early at the school of his choice.

That said, Ohio State is set to take as many as three defensive tackles this cycle, with Curry; Owasso, Okla., four-star Chris McClellan; and Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star Hero Kanu at the top of the list. Landing all three won’t be easy, but the staff certainly has to feel good about where it stands at this point.

-----

You may also like:

Carmen's Crew Defeats Mid-American Unity In First Round Of TBT

Dallas Cowboys Expected To Sign Former Ohio State S Malik Hooker

Ohio State Scheduled To Open Preseason Football Camp On Aug. 3

Ohio State, USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote Awaiting Eligibility Decision

Ohio State S Marcus Hooker Reinstated Following Suspension For OVI Arrest

Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas To Miss Start Of NFL Season After Surgery

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook